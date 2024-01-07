Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys have a game against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Cooks' stats can be found below.

Entering Week 18, Cooks has 48 receptions for 618 yards -- 12.9 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 32 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 73 occasions.

Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Cowboys.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Cooks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 73 48 618 124 7 12.9

Cooks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1 Week 14 Eagles 5 2 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 6 2 10 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 14 1 Week 17 Lions 8 5 60 1

