CeeDee Lamb vs. Emmanuel Forbes: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CeeDee Lamb against the Washington Commanders pass defense and Emmanuel Forbes is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the Cowboys play the Commanders at FedExField. We have stats and insights available for you below.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders
|245.7
|15.4
|1
|16
|15.42
CeeDee Lamb vs. Emmanuel Forbes Insights
CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense
- CeeDee Lamb's 1,651 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 168 times and has totaled 122 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
- Looking at the passing game, Dallas is averaging the fourth-most yards in the NFL, at 255.5 (4,088 total passing yards).
- The Cowboys put up 29.4 points per game, which is the third-most in the NFL.
- Dallas sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 35.9 times per game (10th in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Cowboys are airing it out more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 93 total red-zone pass attempts (48.9% red-zone pass rate).
Emmanuel Forbes & the Commanders' Defense
- Emmanuel Forbes has a team-leading one interception to go along with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Washington ranks 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 259.3, and it ranks 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed (35).
- This season, the Commanders have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by surrendering 30.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 385.8 total yards allowed per contest.
- Nine players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Washington this season.
- The Commanders have allowed 28 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
CeeDee Lamb vs. Emmanuel Forbes Advanced Stats
|CeeDee Lamb
|Emmanuel Forbes
|Rec. Targets
|168
|47
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|122
|12
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.5
|25
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1651
|33
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|103.2
|3.0
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|634
|2.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|26
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|10
|1
|Interceptions
