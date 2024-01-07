The Washington Commanders (4-12) are double-digit, 13-point dogs as they attempt to stop their seven-game losing streak in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. For this game, an over/under of 46 has been set.

Before the Cowboys meet the Commanders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Commanders as they ready for this matchup against the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-13) 46 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-13.5) 46.5 -900 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Dallas vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Dallas' ATS record is 9-7-0 this season.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 13-point favorite or greater this year.

Eight of Dallas' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Washington has six wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

The Commanders have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 13-point underdog or more this season.

Of 16 Washington games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.

