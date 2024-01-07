The contests in a Sunday FA Cup lineup sure to please include Arsenal playing Liverpool.

Watch your favorite team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

FA Cup Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool

Watch Peterborough United vs Leeds United

Watch West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot Town

Watch Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Watch West Ham United vs Bristol City

Watch Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

Watch Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

Make sure you're following along with FA Cup action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.