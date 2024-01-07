From January 4-7, Jordan Spieth will hit the course at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii to compete in the 2024 The Sentry. It's a par-73 that spans 7,596 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Jordan Spieth at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

+2200

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Spieth has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Spieth has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Spieth will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 16 -6 279 0 15 5 8 $7.8M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

The past six times Spieth has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also placed among the top five three times and the top 10 four times. His average finish at the event is eighth.

Spieth has made the cut in each of his last six trips to this event.

Spieth last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 13th.

Plantation Course at Kapalua will play at 7,596 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,001.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Plantation Course at Kapalua has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Spieth has played in the past year has been 278 yards shorter than the 7,596 yards Plantation Course at Kapalua will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of 2.85 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Hero World Challenge placed him in the 53rd percentile.

Spieth shot better than 63% of the field at the Hero World Challenge on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.55 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Spieth carded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, better than the field average of four.

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Spieth had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.1).

Spieth recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 7.5 on the 32 par-4s at the Hero World Challenge.

At that most recent competition, Spieth carded a bogey or worse on six of 32 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Spieth ended the Hero World Challenge with a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 9.5 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Spieth outperformed the tournament average of 2.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

