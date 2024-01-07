The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders are set to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker has put together a 65-yard campaign thus far (5.4 yards per game) with two TDs, reeling in eight throws out of 15 targets.

Schoonmaker has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Luke Schoonmaker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1 Week 12 Commanders 2 1 12 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1 1 4 0

