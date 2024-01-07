A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on January 7, 2024.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (44.7%).

Dallas has put together a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.7% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 27th.

The Mavericks score 11.7 more points per game (119.1) than the Timberwolves give up (107.4).

Dallas is 20-9 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks put up more points per game at home (122.1) than on the road (116.4), and also allow fewer points at home (115.7) than on the road (118.2).

At home, Dallas gives up 115.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 118.2.

The Mavericks collect 1.3 more assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (24.9).

Mavericks Injuries