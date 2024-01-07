How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on January 7, 2024.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (44.7%).
- Dallas has put together a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.7% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 27th.
- The Mavericks score 11.7 more points per game (119.1) than the Timberwolves give up (107.4).
- Dallas is 20-9 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks put up more points per game at home (122.1) than on the road (116.4), and also allow fewer points at home (115.7) than on the road (118.2).
- The Mavericks collect 1.3 more assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (24.9).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Dereck Lively
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Grant Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Luka Doncic
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Markieff Morris
|Questionable
|Illness
|Dante Exum
|Out
|Heel
|Richaun Holmes
|Questionable
|Personal
