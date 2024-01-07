Sunday's game at FedExForum has the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) matching up with the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 victory for Memphis, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-4.0)

Memphis (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis has gone 5-7-0 against the spread, while SMU's ATS record this season is 8-5-0. The Tigers are 8-4-0 and the Mustangs are 3-10-0 in terms of hitting the over. Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 79.2 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per outing (225th in college basketball). They have a +91 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The 37.3 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 148th in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 37.4 per outing.

Memphis hits 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.6 (171st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7.

The Tigers score 95.5 points per 100 possessions (175th in college basketball), while allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.9 per game (283rd in college basketball) and force 13.6 (71st in college basketball action).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs' +196 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per outing (13th in college basketball).

The 40.7 rebounds per game SMU accumulates rank 39th in the country, 6.1 more than the 34.6 its opponents pull down.

SMU knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) while shooting 35.6% from deep (95th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 26.1%.

SMU and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 11.8 per game (185th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (146th in college basketball).

