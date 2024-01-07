The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the North Texas Eagles (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

The Owls put up an average of 59.2 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.1 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.1 points.

North Texas has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.2 points.

The Eagles score 13.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Owls give up (61.6).

North Texas has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.

Florida Atlantic has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.

The Eagles shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Owls concede defensively.

The Owls shoot 38.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles allow.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

North Texas Schedule