The Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will aim to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have taken four games in a row.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. SMU matchup.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

SMU vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. Memphis Betting Trends

SMU has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Mustangs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Memphis has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Tigers' 14 games have hit the over.

