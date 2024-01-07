The SMU Mustangs (7-6) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Rice Owls (7-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Moody Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls score an average of 69.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 64.6 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
  • Rice is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.6 points.
  • SMU's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 69.9 points.
  • The 70.8 points per game the Mustangs record are 8.8 more points than the Owls allow (62).
  • SMU is 6-4 when scoring more than 62 points.
  • Rice has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Mustangs shoot 45% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Owls concede defensively.

SMU Leaders

  • Tiara Young: 17.1 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Tamia Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
  • Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.6 FG%
  • Reagan Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)
  • Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Air Force W 75-44 Moody Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ South Florida L 70-61 Yuengling Center
1/4/2024 Florida Atlantic W 57-52 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 Rice - Moody Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Memphis - Elma Roane Fieldhouse
1/14/2024 @ UAB - Bartow Arena

