Looking for an up-to-date view of the Southland and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. McNeese

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 25-2

12-2 | 25-2 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: W 73-67 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northwestern State

@ Northwestern State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 16-12

6-8 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: W 98-94 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Texas A&M-CC

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 15-12

8-6 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

189th Last Game: W 75-65 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Opponent: Houston Christian

Houston Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Lamar

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-7 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: W 90-70 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: W 73-68 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nicholls State

@ Nicholls State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 73-67 vs McNeese

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Orleans

@ New Orleans Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-9 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: L 75-65 vs Texas A&M-CC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. New Orleans

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-21

5-9 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: L 73-68 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8

2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Houston Christian

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-10 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 98-94 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC

@ Texas A&M-CC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Northwestern State

Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 0-29

2-12 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 90-70 vs Lamar

Next Game