Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Southland Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the Southland and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. McNeese
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 25-2
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: W 73-67 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: W 98-94 vs Houston Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: W 75-65 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Lamar
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: W 90-70 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: W 73-68 vs New Orleans
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nicholls State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 73-67 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Orleans
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: L 75-65 vs Texas A&M-CC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. New Orleans
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: L 73-68 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 98-94 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
- Last Game: L 90-70 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
