Seeking an up-to-date view of the SWAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Southern

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 21-7

7-7 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 58-51 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 19-12

5-9 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: W 88-80 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama State

@ Alabama State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 17-11

6-8 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: W 54-51 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UAPB

@ UAPB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

4. Texas Southern

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 13-15

2-10 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 58-51 vs Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grambling

@ Grambling Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

5. Florida A&M

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 10-17

2-10 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 98-86 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Opponent: Southern

Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Rattlers+

6. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 11-18

5-9 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: L 69-63 vs Grambling

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern

@ Southern Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7. Grambling

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 9-20

4-10 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 69-63 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Texas Southern

Texas Southern Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

6-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: W 98-86 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Grambling

Grambling Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: YouTube

9. Alcorn State

Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 7-23

1-13 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: L 88-80 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama A&M

@ Alabama A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access

10. UAPB

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 4-23

5-9 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: L 63-62 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

11. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 6-25

2-12 | 6-25 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: W 63-62 vs UAPB

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State

@ Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: YouTube

12. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 0-14 | Projected Record: 2-29

0-14 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 54-51 vs Alabama State

Next Game