Sunday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) and the Auburn Tigers (11-3) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas A&M squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Aggies head into this matchup after a 54-50 loss to Georgia on Thursday.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Auburn 58

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Aggies picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-51 victory over the California Golden Bears, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas A&M is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

The Aggies have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Texas A&M is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 36) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 51) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 83) on November 12

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 120) on December 6

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on November 30

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%

10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Aicha Coulibaly: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Endyia Rogers: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Sahara Jones: 5.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies outscore opponents by 25.7 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball while giving up 49.2 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +359 scoring differential overall.

