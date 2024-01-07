The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) look to extend an 11-game home winning run when hosting the Auburn Tigers (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up 20.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (49.2).

Auburn is 11-3 when it scores more than 49.2 points.

Texas A&M has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.8 points.

The Aggies average 20.5 more points per game (74.9) than the Tigers give up (54.4).

When Texas A&M scores more than 54.4 points, it is 12-1.

When Auburn allows fewer than 74.9 points, it is 11-2.

The Aggies are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (35.7%).

The Tigers make 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 10.1% more than the Aggies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%

10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Aicha Coulibaly: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Endyia Rogers: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Sahara Jones: 5.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule