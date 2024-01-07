Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) are 2.5-point underdogs against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) Sunday, January 7, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Mavericks 113

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 2.5)

Mavericks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.8)

Timberwolves (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

The Timberwolves (17-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% less often than the Mavericks (20-16-0) this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Dallas is 4-5 against the spread compared to the 11-10 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Minnesota does it less often (52.9% of the time) than Dallas (58.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Mavericks are 4-9, while the Timberwolves are 21-4 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Mavericks are seventh in the league on offense (119.1 points scored per game) and 21st defensively (117.0 points allowed).

On the boards, Dallas is 23rd in the league in rebounds (42.4 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.4 per game).

This season the Mavericks are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 25.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is third-best in the NBA in committing them (11.7 per game). It is sixth in forcing them (14.0 per game).

The Mavericks are the second-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.3 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

