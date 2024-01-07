The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) aim to halt a five-game losing streak when visiting the UTEP Miners (8-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.

The Cougars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Miners sit at 270th.

The 75.1 points per game the Miners record are only 4.8 more points than the Cougars give up (70.3).

UTEP is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

In home games, UTEP is posting 26.9 more points per game (84.7) than it is in road games (57.8).

The Miners allow 68.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.

UTEP is sinking 5.8 threes per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 6.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.0 threes per game, 24.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule