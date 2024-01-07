MVFC Games Today: How to Watch MVFC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
With the regular season behind us, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason slate includes one game that features teams from the MVFC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the column below for info on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MVFC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Montana Grizzlies at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.