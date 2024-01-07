Wyndham Clark will compete from January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii, taking on a par-73, 7,596-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Wyndham Clark at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Clark Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Wyndham Clark Insights

Clark has finished under par 11 times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Clark has finished in the top five once.

In his past five events, Clark has posted a score better than average in three of them.

This week Clark is trying for his fourth consecutive top-20 finish.

Clark has qualified for the weekend in nine consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 23 -7 278 2 20 4 6 $15M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,596-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Plantation Course at Kapalua, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Plantation Course at Kapalua checks in at 7,596 yards, 232 yards longer than the average course Clark has played in the past year (7,364 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark shot below average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of 3.15 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of competitors.

His 4.16-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Hero World Challenge was poor, putting him in the 11th percentile of the field.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Hero World Challenge, Clark shot better than only 21% of the competitors (averaging 4.7 strokes).

Clark carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge (the other competitors averaged four).

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Clark carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.1).

Clark's four birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Hero World Challenge were less than the field average (7.5).

In that last tournament, Clark carded a bogey or worse on six of 32 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Clark finished the Hero World Challenge underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (9.5), with nine on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Clark had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.4).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.