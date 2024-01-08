The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-12.5) 151.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

Houston Christian is 7-3-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this year, the Huskies have an ATS record of 5-3.

Texas A&M-CC has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, four out of the Islanders' 12 games have hit the over.

