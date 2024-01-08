Lamar vs. Incarnate Word: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) battle the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) in a matchup of Southland teams at 8:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lamar vs. Incarnate Word matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lamar Moneyline
|Incarnate Word Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Lamar (-7.5)
|158.5
|-315
|+250
Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends
- Lamar has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of 10 out of the Lamar Cardinals' 12 games this season have hit the over.
- Incarnate Word has put together a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Incarnate Word Cardinals games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this year.
