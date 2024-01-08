The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will face the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on January 8, 2024, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

Michigan has compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5.

Washington has put together a 7-6-1 record against the spread this year.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100 Washington To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

