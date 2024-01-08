Monday's game at American Bank Center has the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) matching up with the Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on January 8. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 victory for Texas A&M-CC, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 78, Houston Christian 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-9.3)

Texas A&M-CC (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Texas A&M-CC's record against the spread this season is 7-2-0, and Houston Christian's is 7-3-0. The Islanders are 2-7-0 and the Huskies are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders' +138 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.8 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (87th in college basketball).

The 41.6 rebounds per game Texas A&M-CC averages rank 19th in college basketball, and are 7.8 more than the 33.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Texas A&M-CC connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0. It shoots 28.3% from deep while its opponents hit 28.4% from long range.

The Islanders rank 218th in college basketball by averaging 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 20th in college basketball, allowing 81.3 points per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M-CC has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (239th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.4 (11th in college basketball).

