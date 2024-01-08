Monday's SWAC slate will see the Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) face the Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at 8:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Grambling vs. Texas Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grambling Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline FanDuel Grambling (-0.5) 132.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Betting Trends

Texas Southern has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Grambling has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, five out of the Grambling Tigers' 11 games have hit the over.

