The Texas Southern Tigers (1-9, 0-0 SWAC) meet a fellow SWAC team, the Grambling Tigers (2-10, 0-0 SWAC), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Texas Southern Players to Watch

PJ Henry: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jonathan Cisse: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Kehlin Farooq: 5.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Zytarious Mortle: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Grambling Players to Watch

Kintavious Dozier: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jonathan Aku: 4.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Mikale Stevenson: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Stat Comparison

Grambling Rank Grambling AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 346th 63.7 Points Scored 61.4 357th 323rd 77.9 Points Allowed 79.0 332nd 358th 29.6 Rebounds 36.0 213th 268th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 359th 4.0 3pt Made 6.4 280th 360th 8.8 Assists 9.8 348th 236th 12.4 Turnovers 11.9 196th

