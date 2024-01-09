Tuesday's game features the No. 12 BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) and the No. 18 Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) matching up at Foster Pavilion in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 77-76 win for BYU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Baylor vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 77, Baylor 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-0.7)

BYU (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.6

Baylor's record against the spread so far this season is 8-4-0, and BYU's is 10-3-0. The Bears have gone over the point total in eight games, while Cougars games have gone over five times. In the past 10 contests, Baylor has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. BYU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 18.7 points per game (scoring 88.1 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 69.4 per outing to rank 135th in college basketball) and have a +263 scoring differential overall.

Baylor is 175th in the country at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 7.7 more than the 28.9 its opponents average.

Baylor hits 3.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.4 (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

The Bears rank first in college basketball with 111.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 120th in college basketball defensively with 87.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Baylor wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.2 (130th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 88.2 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per outing (12th in college basketball). They have a +364 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 26.0 points per game.

BYU ranks seventh in the country at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 12.2 more than the 31.6 its opponents average.

BYU makes 12.9 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 7.7 more than its opponents.

BYU has won the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 10.1 (52nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (99th in college basketball).

