Tuesday's Big 12 slate includes the Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) facing the BYU Cougars (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Information

Baylor Players to Watch

Rayj Dennis: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yves Missi: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Jalen Bridges: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Spencer Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Richie Saunders: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevin Knell: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Baylor vs. BYU Stat Comparison

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG BYU AVG BYU Rank 8th 88.4 Points Scored 90.1 6th 119th 68.5 Points Allowed 61.0 11th 190th 36.5 Rebounds 44.3 7th 59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 11.6 29th 35th 9.6 3pt Made 12.8 1st 39th 16.7 Assists 22.2 1st 181st 11.8 Turnovers 9.5 32nd

