The Dallas Mavericks (22-15) play the Memphis Grizzlies (13-23) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic of the Mavericks is a player to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE

NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks were victorious in their most recent game against the Timberwolves, 115-108, on Sunday. Kyrie Irving led the way with 35 points, and also had eight rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 35 8 5 3 2 6 Luka Doncic 34 6 8 1 0 5 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12 4 1 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's numbers on the season are 33.7 points, 9.2 assists and 8.2 boards per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown, with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 17.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Irving posts 23.5 points, 4.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 1.0 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Dereck Lively's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 7.6 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 72.3% from the field.

Watch Doncic, Desmond Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 26.1 5.1 6.8 1.1 0.7 3.3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17.0 4.0 2.0 0.4 0.1 2.5 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.6 4.6 0.7 1.4 1.1 1.1 Kyrie Irving 10.2 3.5 1.9 0.7 0.5 1.5 Dwight Powell 5.9 4.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.