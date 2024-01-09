Tuesday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) squaring off at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 75, Oklahoma State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-8.2)

Texas Tech (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Texas Tech is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Oklahoma State's 4-9-0 ATS record. The Red Raiders are 7-6-0 and the Cowboys are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Texas Tech is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Oklahoma State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +187 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (104th in college basketball) and give up 64.6 per contest (40th in college basketball).

Texas Tech grabs 37.2 rebounds per game (145th in college basketball) while conceding 32.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

Texas Tech makes 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (65th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

The Red Raiders rank 52nd in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 55th in college basketball defensively with 84.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas Tech has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (95th in college basketball play), 1.5 fewer than the 12.2 it forces on average (168th in college basketball).

