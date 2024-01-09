Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Joe Toussaint: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quion Williams: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Oklahoma State Rank
|164th
|75.7
|Points Scored
|74.7
|188th
|63rd
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|87th
|109th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|37.2
|158th
|117th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|9.7
|31st
|133rd
|14.3
|Assists
|16.7
|39th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.5
|245th
