The BYU Cougars (10-3) face a fellow Big 12 squad, the Houston Cougars (9-2), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston vs. BYU Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Houston Players to Watch

Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Lauren Gustin: 16.9 PTS, 15.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 15.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Whiting: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kailey Woolston: 14.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Emma Calvert: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK Kaylee Smiler: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

