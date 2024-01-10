The Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-4), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Stailee Heard: 15.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Anna Gret Asi: 13.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Quincy Noble: 11.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lior Garzon: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rylee Langerman: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

