The Memphis Tigers (10-2, 0-0 AAC) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Memphis Game Information

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlton Linguard: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Edmonds: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 21.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

21.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Mills: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

UTSA vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 84th 79.2 Points Scored 76.7 136th 230th 72.8 Points Allowed 78.4 328th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 41 35th 209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.2 47th 137th 8 3pt Made 9.6 35th 249th 12.5 Assists 14.1 144th 227th 12.3 Turnovers 11 111th

