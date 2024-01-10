Stephen Curry and Jonas Valanciunas are two players to watch on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (17-19) match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-15) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO

Warriors' Last Game

In their previous game, the Warriors fell to the Raptors on Sunday, 133-118. Klay Thompson scored a team-high 25 points (and contributed three assists and zero rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Klay Thompson 25 0 3 0 0 5 Moses Moody 21 3 1 1 0 4 Trayce Jackson-Davis 16 11 2 0 3 0

Pelicans' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pelicans defeated the Kings on Sunday, 133-100. CJ McCollum scored a team-high 30 points (and added four assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 30 7 4 0 2 7 Brandon Ingram 15 4 8 1 1 1 Jonas Valančiūnas 15 12 1 0 1 1

Warriors vs Pelicans Additional Info

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

Dario Saric's numbers for the season are 10.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field.

Kevon Looney is posting 5.4 points, 2.5 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram's averages for the season are 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Valanciunas adds 14.2 points per game, plus 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Pelicans receive 22.1 points, 6.1 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

McCollum gets the Pelicans 20.4 points, 4.3 boards and 5.0 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 10.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 24.7 3.1 5.3 1.0 0.6 4.0 Brandon Ingram NO 20.4 4.2 6.1 1.2 1.2 1.3 Brandin Podziemski GS 10.5 6.2 4.5 1.3 0.1 1.9 CJ McCollum NO 19.1 4.6 4.6 1.1 0.8 4.2 Jonas Valančiūnas NO 12.4 9.9 1.8 0.7 0.9 0.5 Klay Thompson GS 18.0 2.7 2.5 0.6 0.6 3.7

