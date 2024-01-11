The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-5) play the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5) in a clash of WAC teams at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SFA vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Players to Watch

Kurstyn Harden: 16.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Zoe Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Breaunna Gillen: 16.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Macie Warren: 14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Warren: 16.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Maggie McCord: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Calyn Dallas: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.