SMU vs. Memphis January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday's AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (4-7) meeting the SMU Mustangs (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET.
SMU vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
SMU Players to Watch
- Tiara Young: 18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamia Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TK Pitts: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 17.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
