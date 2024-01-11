Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) against the Texas State Bobcats (9-3), at 6:00 PM ET.

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jaylin Foster: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tiffany Tullis: 8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Timia Jefferson: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Julia Coleman: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Anna: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

