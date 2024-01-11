Thursday's WAC schedule includes the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-1 WAC) facing the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Arlington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Players to Watch

  • Shemar Wilson: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • DaJuan Gordon: 10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Makaih Williams: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Akili Vining: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aaron Cash: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Valley Players to Watch

  • Trevin Dorius: 8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Tanner Toolson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank
226th 73.1 Points Scored 68.1 311th
226th 72.7 Points Allowed 68.3 113th
67th 39.5 Rebounds 34.3 273rd
24th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
107th 8.3 3pt Made 5.0 345th
47th 16.4 Assists 14.6 117th
348th 14.8 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.