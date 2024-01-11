UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Seattle U January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Seattle U Redhawks (1-9) meet the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-10) in a clash of WAC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Kade Hackerott: 10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Iyana Dorsey: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Arianna Sturdivant: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Irena Korolenko: 10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Peyton Howard: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makayla Moore: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Asta Blauenfeldt: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
