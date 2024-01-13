Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) play the Cal Baptist Lancers (10-1) in a matchup of WAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Bella Earle: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Payton Hull: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aspen Thornton: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Addison Martin: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Clare Traeger: 3.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Chloe Webb: 19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kinsley Barrington: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khloe Lemon: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
