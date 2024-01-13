Mavericks vs. Pelicans January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Southwest Division opponents meet when the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) at American Airlines Center, starting on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this season.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSNO
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic puts up 33.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown with 4.0 made treys per game (second in league).
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Dereck Lively puts up 9.0 points, 1.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Dante Exum averages 9.5 points, 2.9 assists and 3.0 boards.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are getting 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.
- The Pelicans are receiving 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.
- CJ McCollum gets the Pelicans 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while averaging 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Pelicans
|119.2
|Points Avg.
|115.6
|117.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
