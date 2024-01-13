The Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC team, the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

North Texas vs. Temple Game Information

North Texas Players to Watch

Aaron Scott: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Rubin Jones: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jason Edwards: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Robert Allen: 5.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK C.J. Noland: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

North Texas vs. Temple Stat Comparison

North Texas Rank North Texas AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 298th 69.2 Points Scored 73.9 205th 5th 58.9 Points Allowed 73.2 237th 203rd 36.3 Rebounds 39.0 85th 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.8 59th 97th 8.3 3pt Made 8.7 76th 339th 10.5 Assists 11.6 316th 182nd 11.8 Turnovers 10.2 56th

