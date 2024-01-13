Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) facing the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at 4:00 PM ET.

Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Ryann Pane: 13.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Desiree Lewis: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jada Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylia Reed: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK Lizzie Walker: 4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Leah Turner: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

