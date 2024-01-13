Sam Houston vs. Middle Tennessee January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-7) versus the Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-4), at 3:00 PM ET.
Sam Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Raanee Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Kaylee Jefferson: 11 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Diana Rosenthal: 12 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 13.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.1 BLK
- Savannah Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ta'Mia Scott: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Courtney Whitson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
