The Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) play a fellow WAC team, the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Kiandre Gaddy: 13.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Jakorie Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lue Williams: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Devon Barnes: 10.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

20.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Rayshon Harrison: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Collin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Duke Brennan: 7.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank 40th 82.6 Points Scored 70.9 277th 119th 68.2 Points Allowed 63.2 23rd 62nd 39.7 Rebounds 36 214th 43rd 11.3 Off. Rebounds 11.2 48th 199th 7.4 3pt Made 4.7 351st 228th 12.9 Assists 12.5 254th 220th 12.2 Turnovers 11.1 121st

