The Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 0-0 SEC) play the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN.

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Game Information

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Solomon Washington: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kentucky Players to Watch

Reed Sheppard: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Tre Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Rob Dillingham: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Antonio Reeves: 19 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

19 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Wagner: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Kentucky AVG Kentucky Rank 163rd 75.9 Points Scored 91.1 4th 103rd 67.7 Points Allowed 73.4 243rd 28th 41.4 Rebounds 38.3 110th 1st 16.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 252nd 234th 7 3pt Made 10.6 12th 241st 12.7 Assists 19.4 8th 22nd 9.3 Turnovers 9.1 16th

