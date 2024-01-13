Saturday's WAC slate includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) against the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

  • Elijah Elliott: 15.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Daylen Williams: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ahren Freeman: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • JJ Howard: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Valley Players to Watch

  • Trevin Dorius: 9.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Tanner Toolson: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Drake Allen: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden McClanahan: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank
211th 73.7 Points Scored 67.7 319th
337th 79.2 Points Allowed 69.5 138th
247th 35.0 Rebounds 33.5 309th
226th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.8 287th
345th 5.0 3pt Made 4.8 349th
175th 13.6 Assists 14.1 140th
331st 14.2 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.