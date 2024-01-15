Texas A&M-CC vs. SE Louisiana January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland squads at 7:00 PM ET on Monday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 10.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Dease: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas A&M-CC vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison
|SE Louisiana Rank
|SE Louisiana AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|316th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|76.9
|142nd
|211th
|72.2
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|95th
|269th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|42
|21st
|134th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|17th
|235th
|7
|3pt Made
|5.5
|328th
|143rd
|14.1
|Assists
|15.4
|82nd
|279th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.5
|248th
