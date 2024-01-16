SMU vs. Temple January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's AAC slate includes the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) against the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
SMU vs. Temple Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Players to Watch
- Zhuric Phelps: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyreek Smith: 7.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|Temple AVG
|Temple Rank
|170th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|73.9
|207th
|14th
|61.6
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|234th
|41st
|40.7
|Rebounds
|39.0
|84th
|52nd
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|59th
|197th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.7
|76th
|62nd
|16.0
|Assists
|11.6
|317th
|186th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.2
|55th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.