The Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) play the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Cincinnati Game Information

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16 PTS, 6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Micah Peavy: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK JaKobe Coles: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Avery Anderson III: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 13.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Day Day Thomas: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK John Newman III: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jizzle James: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

TCU vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG TCU AVG TCU Rank 47th 82.1 Points Scored 85.8 14th 70th 65.8 Points Allowed 66.5 84th 7th 43.8 Rebounds 40.2 48th 10th 13.2 Off. Rebounds 11.3 43rd 103rd 8.3 3pt Made 5.8 317th 34th 17 Assists 19.5 7th 48th 10 Turnovers 12.5 250th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.